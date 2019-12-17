SASKATOON -- Classes carried on as usual at Holy Cross High School on Tuesday, after an alleged online threat aimed at the school almost two weeks ago.

Saskatoon Police Service determined there was no threat to student or staff safety at the school at the time but decided to have a presence at the school Tuesday as an extra security measure.

Earlier this month, a map of the school with details about how a shooting would be carried out was circulating online - with Dec. 17 noted as the target date for the attack.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with uttering threats shortly after the map was reported to police.