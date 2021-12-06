Saskatoon shelters running at capacity as frigid weather hits

David Moostoos, who is homeless, says he worries when he can’t find a place to stay.

It hurts quite a bit, then you struggle to find a place,” said Moostoos.

He’s grateful for shelters like The Lighthouse, who help people like himself, especially when it’s cold out.

“We take every single little thing down and create more space because we know that if people are stuck outside it’s a matter of life and death,” said director of client services Whitney Fraser.

According to Fraser many clients face complex issues, which can make it tough for them to accept a helping hand.

“It can be very difficult to support so many people struggling with all of these challenges under one roof,” said Fraser.

On Sunday the city’s cold weather strategy was enacted opening up several warm up locations. It faces it’s own challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that some of our shelters are running at capacity due to social distancing requirements so we can’t have as many people into those particular buildings as previously,” said Priscilla Johnstone, executive director of Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to warm up near the middle of the week.