Saskatoon's busiest roads part of summer construction plan

Saskatoon’s residents should brace for a summer of major upgrades to some of the city’s busiest roads.

The city will be spending over $67 million on several major projects including resurfacing the westbound lanes of Circle Drive North between Millar Avenue and Alberta Avenue.

“There will be lane closures during the resurfacing work but construction will be complete at night over the course of about a week to avoid the high traffic times,” said Terry Schmidt, General Manager of Transportation and Construction.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen in October. The city will also be resurfacing sections of Preston Avenue between Preston Crossing and 8th Street, Wanuskewin Road on both sides between 71st Street and Penner Road.

In total, 20 kilometres of water and sewer main replacements and rehabilitations will have work done. Downtown water main fixes will happen in phases to avoid closing several blocks at the same time.

“The City of Saskatoon has made great progress over the past couple of years towards our goal to replace all water mains that are, in most cases, more than 100 years old,” said Schmidt.

On the west side of 2nd Avenue between 21st Street and 22nd Street, work is being done to upgrade an underground electrical vault.

“This is a cornerstone project that will allow Saskatoon Light and Power to proceed with the additional electrical renewable project to update downtown power infrastructure,” said Schmidt.

The construction will close some roads but downtown business will remain open. Public transit users should be aware the Saskatoon Transit Downtown Terminal will undergo road and sidewalk work. The terminal will move outside City Hall along 3rd Avenue North for about one week in May.