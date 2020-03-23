As what would normally be a school week begins, Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) is offering resources for parents and students to encourage learning at home.

The school division, along with all others in the province, closed its doors on Friday to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

On its website, SPS has collected learning activities and modules, sorted by grade level. (https://elementarylibguides.spsd.sk.ca/supports)

Also included through the online resource are tips for supporting kids who may be worried or confused by the abrupt end to the school year.

"Let your children talk about their feelings, fears, and questions. Responding calmly will positively influence your child's emotional responses," the website says.

The website also includes sections devoted to helping kids stay active and virtual tours they can take from home.