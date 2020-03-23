Saskatoon public school division offers online learning options for kids stuck at home because of COVID-19
Ariana Birnbaum reads to put her five-year-old daughter Noa Brown to bed in Toronto on Wednesday, July 25, 2012. Birnbaum is firm on getting her children back into routines before school begins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu.
As what would normally be a school week begins, Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) is offering resources for parents and students to encourage learning at home.
The school division, along with all others in the province, closed its doors on Friday to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area Monday, March 23
Here's what you need to know about self-isolation during COVID-19
CTV Saskatoon answers your COVID-19 questions
On its website, SPS has collected learning activities and modules, sorted by grade level. (https://elementarylibguides.spsd.sk.ca/supports)
Also included through the online resource are tips for supporting kids who may be worried or confused by the abrupt end to the school year.
"Let your children talk about their feelings, fears, and questions. Responding calmly will positively influence your child's emotional responses," the website says.
The website also includes sections devoted to helping kids stay active and virtual tours they can take from home.