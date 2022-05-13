Saskatoon police union president believes officers charged in dog bite incidents 'acted lawfully'

Justin Soroka's leg was scarred in a 2019 incident involving a police dog. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News) Justin Soroka's leg was scarred in a 2019 incident involving a police dog. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family

A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London