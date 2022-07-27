Saskatoon police request video from public in search for mom and 7-year-old son

Investigators are looking for any video or dash-cam footage that might aid in the search for a missing mom and her seven-year-old son.

Dawn Walker, 48, and her son Vincent Jansen were reported missing Sunday evening. Her truck and some belongings were found at Chief Whitecap Park on Monday, where she may have been fishing.

Since the discovery, police and volunteers have been searching the South Saskatchewan River — which runs through the park — and the surrounding area.

On Wednesday, police issued a call for any video that might help the investigation, particularly video captured in the park between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

A photo provided by Saskatoon Police Service shows Dawn Walker and her son Vincent Jansen. (Saskatoon Police Service)

For reference, Saskatoon Police Service shared a photo of Walker's red Ford F-150 that was found at the park.

Walker was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday at a business in the 300 block of Owen Manor in the city's Brighton neighbourhood, according to police.

During a news conference on Tuesday, RCMP Staff Sgt. Greg Abbot said police didn't have any indications of foul play.

An image of Dawn Walker's truck parked at Chief Whitecap Park was shared by police. (Saskatoon Police Service)

"Right now we are focusing on locating them in this area," Abbot said.

A candlelight vigil for Walker and Jansen was held in the park Tuesday night.

"I just can't understand how she could go missing with her son Vinnie," retired senator Lillian Dyck said during the vigil.

(Tyler Barrow/CTV News)

"No one should have to go through this."

Dyck, who has known Walker for many years, said she is a "remarkable, talented" woman.

Walker is a longtime employee of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron called her the "quarterback" of the organization while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Walker is also a noted local author who has penned three novels. She has also worked as a columnist for Eagle Feather News and the Saskatoon StarPhoenix.