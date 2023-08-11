Saskatoon police looking to solve 1987 homicide case
Saskatoon police are asking for help solving a homicide that's been under investigation for nearly four decades.
On Aug 12, 1987 police discovered the body of Robin Peter Ermine at his home in the 700 block of Avenue I South.
Police arrived to find Ermine dead with a gunshot wound.
"The back door of the home had been left wide open and no firearm or suspects were located," a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.
No one has been charged in Ermine's death.
"Though current details are limited, someone knows something," the police news release said.
Police have asked anyone with information to come forward and give closure to Ermine's family and friends.
The news release said tips regarding Ermine's death can be submitted directly to police or through Crime Stoppers — where information can be submitted anonymously.
