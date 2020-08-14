SASKATOON -- Even though the annual Show and Shine weekend has been cancelled due to the pandemic, lovers of polished chrome and rumbling engines will likely still be cruising — and spectating — along Eighth Street, even in the absence of a formal event.

As a result, police have issued a traffic advisory urging drivers using Eighth Street to be patient and cautious due to an expected uptick in both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

"It is important to note that the activities that take place on Eighth Street are not part of any sanctioned event and that all traffic laws and regulations will continue to be enforced," Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Police will maintain a high-profile presence on Eighth Street over the weekend to ensure safety and road restrictions could be put in place to control the flow of traffic, police said.