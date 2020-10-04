SASKATOON -- A neurologist who specialized in epilepsy treatment at Royal University Hospital has died.

On Oct. 2, the Mexican Association of Epilepsy (AMEN) shared a Facebook message about Dr. Jose Francisco Tellez-Zenteno.

“Today the Latin American community took an irreparable loss, as well as being an excellent person, an endearing friend, father, husband and son; he was a teacher in epilepsy who opened roads where there was no and made bridges where they did not exist.

"Rest in peace Jose Francisco Tellez-Zenteno.”

According to the University of Saskatchewan Tellez-Zenteno came to Canada in 2003 and enrolled in two fellowships. He started working as an assistant professor of neurology in the department of medicine at the U of S in 2007. He was promoted to associate professor in 2009 and then to full professor in 2013.

In his profile at university it states Tellez-Zenteno’s most important achievement was the creation of the Saskatchewan Epilepsy Program intended for complex patients with epilepsy in the province.

 

Hoy la comunidad de Latinoamérica ha tenido una pérdida irreparable, además de ser una excelente persona, un amigo...

Posted by Asociación Mexicana de Epilepsia en Niños y Adultos on Friday, October 2, 2020