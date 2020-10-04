SASKATOON -- A neurologist who specialized in epilepsy treatment at Royal University Hospital has died.

On Oct. 2, the Mexican Association of Epilepsy (AMEN) shared a Facebook message about Dr. Jose Francisco Tellez-Zenteno.

“Today the Latin American community took an irreparable loss, as well as being an excellent person, an endearing friend, father, husband and son; he was a teacher in epilepsy who opened roads where there was no and made bridges where they did not exist.

"Rest in peace Jose Francisco Tellez-Zenteno.”

According to the University of Saskatchewan Tellez-Zenteno came to Canada in 2003 and enrolled in two fellowships. He started working as an assistant professor of neurology in the department of medicine at the U of S in 2007. He was promoted to associate professor in 2009 and then to full professor in 2013.

In his profile at university it states Tellez-Zenteno’s most important achievement was the creation of the Saskatchewan Epilepsy Program intended for complex patients with epilepsy in the province.