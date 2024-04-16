SASKATOON
    Saskatoon police investigating aggravated assault after man found seriously injured

    Saskatoon police
    Saskatoon police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a 30-year-old man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

    Around 4 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a home on Chandler Place for an unknown problem where they found the man unresponsive, police said in a release.

    The victim was taken to hospital.

    “Witnesses reported that an altercation had taken place outside another residence on the block,” police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.  

