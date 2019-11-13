

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a vehicle in the 300 block of Avenue H South.

The woman's body was found by officers Tuesday afternoon after a report of a dead female in a vehicle, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Major Crimes Unit investigators are working to determine if the death is criminal.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's service and the police forensic identification section are assisting in the investigation.