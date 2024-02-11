Saskatoon police investigating after man receives gunshot wound

A shooting that saw an extended police presence in Saskatoon’s Riversdale area is currently under investigation.

Officers with Saskatoon police responded to the 800 block of 20th Street West just before 3 p.m. on Saturday after an injured person was reported lying in the street.

Upon arrival, police found a 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, a police update read.

Two people near the scene were arrested and later released.

Saskatoon police remained on the scene for approximately six hours.

Members of the Serious Assault Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.