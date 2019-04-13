

The Saskatoon Police Service is getting some international recognition for a lip-sync video released in September 2018.

A viral video posted by police showing staff lip-syncing to the Backstreet Boys' “I Want it That Way,” was selected to be a part of a CBS News special called Lip Sync to the Rescue. The competition is showcasing 30 lip sync videos from first responders across the North America. The Saskatoon Police Service’s lip-sync is the only video from Canada.

Voting for the competition is open until September 1, to decide the 10 finalists that will be revealed on the live broadcast.

The video also features a reenactment of a scene from the police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. More than 60 Saskatoon Police Services officers, administrative staff and janitorial staff – even a police dog - showed off their dance skills in the video. The video now has 3.7 million views on the Saskatoon Police Service Facebook page.