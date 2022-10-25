Saskatoon police further investigate teen's death that family believes is suspicious

A Saskatoon father says police are taking further action in the investigation of his teen son’s death.

Syed Sheraz Ahmed’s was found unresponsive in his car on Oct. 6 at 11 p.m., parked outside Fit4Less on Confederation Drive.

Ahmed’s dad, Syed Nasir Shah, said police told him his 18-year-old son died of “natural causes.” Shah believes the death is suspicious.

Shah said police have now taken his son’s car, wallet, water bottle and cell phone to investigate for fingerprints — something he urged them to do at the time of the death.

Shah kept Ahmed’s vehicle parked in the garage, untouched, in hopes police would test it.

According to the teen’s phone notifications, his TD debit card was used through his iPhone on the day of his death at around 7:15 p.m.

Shah said his own credit card — which he lent to his son to buy family groceries — was missing from his son’s wallet.

When Shah shared that information with police, he said they told him to file a separate fraud report.

But now, after Shah shared his story with reporters, including CTV News, police say they are looking into the teen’s transaction history.

“We are investigating the possibility that his bank/credit card was used,” a spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) wrote in an email.

CTV News asked police if the news coverage sparked the new developments in the investigation.

“We are conducting this investigation in the same way we do with all sudden deaths that are in the jurisdiction of the Coroner’s Service,” a SPS spokesperson replied.

Shah said investigators have also agreed to show him the surveillance footage outside Fit4Less.

“We want to see the complete video, not in clips,” Shah said.

The coroner has conducted an autopsy on Ahmed’s body and is awaiting toxicology results.