Man arrested following two stabbings in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with two separate stabbing incidents that occurred earlier this month.

The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Saturday after police surrounded a home on the 1600 block of 22nd Street West. He surrendered to officers without incident, according to police.

He was wanted for allegedly stabbing two individuals, including a woman, in separate incidents on the 100 blocks of Avenue T South and Avenue U South on Sept. 18 and 23, respectively.

While police have not released further details about the suspect's identity, an arrest warrant issued on Sept. 24 named Dakota Douglas Halkett as the individual sought in connection with these incidents.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with a court order.