SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Man arrested following two stabbings in Saskatoon

    A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Share

    Saskatoon Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with two separate stabbing incidents that occurred earlier this month.

    The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Saturday after police surrounded a home on the 1600 block of 22nd Street West. He surrendered to officers without incident, according to police.

    He was wanted for allegedly stabbing two individuals, including a woman, in separate incidents on the 100 blocks of Avenue T South and Avenue U South on Sept. 18 and 23, respectively.

    While police have not released further details about the suspect's identity, an arrest warrant issued on Sept. 24 named Dakota Douglas Halkett as the individual sought in connection with these incidents.

    The 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with a court order.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    • Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News