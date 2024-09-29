'You feel so alone': Hundreds gather in Saskatoon for final Gallagher memorial walk

Hundreds gathered in Saskatoon on Sunday for the fourth and final memorial walk in honor of Megan Gallagher.

The event, held to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, drew a strong show of solidarity from the community.

Megan Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020. Two years later, her remains were found near St. Louis.

Nine people were later charged in connection with her death.

"I don't think they will ever know how much it means to missing person, or a murdered person how much it means to know the community is behind you," Megan's stepmother Debbie Gallagher said.

“It's a horrible feeling, you feel so alone, but being surrounded by this much love-- there are no words. All we can say is thank you."

Families like the Poitras, whose daughter Happy Charles is still missing, were also present, calling for justice and more attention to these cases.

"Most of our MMIW women seem to be forgotten, a whole bunch of organizations are getting a whole bunch of money to do this job but they're not doing it. We need an organization that will do that and will ask those tough questions," Happy Charles' father Carson Poitras said.

Brian Gallagher, Megan's father, emphasized the importance of building relationships with the police and community.

"The relationship with the Saskatoon Police Service was instrumental in working towards solving the case, and it was also instrumental in finding Megan and bringing her home. Change is happening in our city," said Brian.

The walk started at Joe Gallagher Field and ended at the CUMFI headquarters. Though this was the last walk for Megan, Brian believes her memory will live on, and hopes other families find closure.