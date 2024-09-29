'You feel so alone': Hundreds gather in Saskatoon for final Gallagher memorial walk
Hundreds gathered in Saskatoon on Sunday for the fourth and final memorial walk in honor of Megan Gallagher.
The event, held to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, drew a strong show of solidarity from the community.
Megan Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020. Two years later, her remains were found near St. Louis.
Nine people were later charged in connection with her death.
"I don't think they will ever know how much it means to missing person, or a murdered person how much it means to know the community is behind you," Megan's stepmother Debbie Gallagher said.
“It's a horrible feeling, you feel so alone, but being surrounded by this much love-- there are no words. All we can say is thank you."
Families like the Poitras, whose daughter Happy Charles is still missing, were also present, calling for justice and more attention to these cases.
"Most of our MMIW women seem to be forgotten, a whole bunch of organizations are getting a whole bunch of money to do this job but they're not doing it. We need an organization that will do that and will ask those tough questions," Happy Charles' father Carson Poitras said.
Brian Gallagher, Megan's father, emphasized the importance of building relationships with the police and community.
"The relationship with the Saskatoon Police Service was instrumental in working towards solving the case, and it was also instrumental in finding Megan and bringing her home. Change is happening in our city," said Brian.
The walk started at Joe Gallagher Field and ended at the CUMFI headquarters. Though this was the last walk for Megan, Brian believes her memory will live on, and hopes other families find closure.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Rustad wants B.C. Indigenous rights law repealed. Chief sees that as 40-year setback
British Columbia saw a rare unanimous vote in its legislature in October 2019, when members passed a law adopting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, setting out standards including free, prior and informed consent for actions affecting them.
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor, has died.
Trump says there's 'something wrong' with Harris and that she's 'mentally impaired'
Republicans on Sunday sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump's latest insults of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during a rambling weekend rally in Wisconsin in which he called her 'mentally disabled.'
Death toll reaches 91 as Hurricane Helene rips across U.S. southeast
The U.S. southeast grappled with rising death tolls, a lack of vital supplies and widespread loss of homes and properties with the devastating toll of Hurricane Helene.
After losing her first love to suicide, this Windsor woman wants people to know there is life after death
Two and a half years after losing her best friend and first love to suicide, Brooke Ford shared her story of grief and resilience at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk.
‘It's very unfair’: International students face uncertain future in Canada after rule change
Migrant groups are pushing the federal government to reverse its cap on international study permits and tightening post-graduate work permit qualifications, claiming it will leave many students 'in limbo.'
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
Regina
-
'A sense of identity': Regina Public Library hosts architectural tour of historic central branch
The Regina Public Library (RPL) downtown hosted an architectural tour on Sunday, for folks looking to learn more about the building's history.
-
Saskatchewan recognizes Police & Peace Officers' National Memorial Day
In front of the Saskatchewan Legislative building, law enforcement officers and members of the public gathered to pay tribute to peace officers who died in the line of duty.
-
Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report
A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
-
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
-
Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes Highway 795 near Calmar
A person is in critical condition after a serious crash that closed down Highway 795 south of Calmar on Sunday.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
-
Calgary
-
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region
Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.
-
Child injured in coyote attack in northwest Calgary
A child was sent to hospital after being attacked by a coyote in northwest Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Toronto
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Scarborough home; man arrested
A woman is dead, and a man is in police custody following a stabbing in a home in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
-
One person in serious condition following crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga
One person is in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga.
-
Toronto Blue Jays close out disappointing season with 3-1 loss to Miami Marlins
A disappointing season was capped with one final blow Sunday as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the Miami Marlins.
Ottawa
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Clean up day launches Remembrance Day preparations at Beechwood Cemetery
Remembrance Day preparations are underway at Beechwood Cemetery and hundreds of people took a first step of showing their respect.
-
Events to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa and area
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at some of the events in Ottawa and around the region marking the day.
Montreal
-
2 dead after head-on collision in Candiac
Provincial police (SQ) say a head-on crash on Highway 30 in Candiac has left two people dead.
-
'Programming error' results in accidental sale on Quebec liquor products
The provincial Crown corporation in charge of liquor sales in Quebec says a computer issue resulted in all its products being temporarily listed at 30 per cent off on its website.
-
Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage
Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
DNA testing on 30-year-old bullet casings ordered in B.C. murder appeal
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of a B.C. woman’s murder 30 years ago will be retested for DNA after the province’s highest court ruled it is “in the interests of justice” to do so in support of an ongoing appeal.
-
Wildfire forces tactical evacuation in Christina Lake, B.C.
Tactical evacuations were underway in Christina Lake, B.C., Sunday afternoon due to an out-of-control wildfire, according to officials.
-
B.C. has the lowest fertility rate in Canada, StatsCan says
The fertility rate in Canda reached an all-time low in 2023, and the lowest rate was recorded in British Columbia, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Eby says more than 90 per cent of British Columbians to benefit from tax cut promise
New Democrat Leader David Eby, speaking before his largest crowd of the provincial election campaign, says he's making a tax relief election promise that will benefit more than 90 per cent of people in British Columbia.
London
-
Serious car and motorcycle crash closes Oxford Street for hours
A crash between a car and motorcycle closed a portion of Oxford St. in downtown London for several hours on Sunday.
-
'Loving life and looking forward'; Olympic medalist Alysha Newman ready to jump to new heights
On Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris.
-
What's open and closed on Monday, September 30 for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.
Kitchener
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
-
Group rallies to reopen Ontario Science Centre
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
Northern Ontario
-
Still missing: Melanie Ethier
Ontario Provincial Police remind the public that ‘a case is never closed until it is solved,’ while highlighting the force's continued investigation of the 1996 disappearance of Melanie Ethier.
-
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals': Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Atlantic
-
Women entrepreneurs front and centre at Fredericton 'pop-up shop' showcase
Women entrepreneurs from across New Brunswick were front and centre at a ‘pop-up shop’ showcase on Sunday.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Honouring our roots: East Coast Ukrainian Festival returns to Halifax
The East Coast Ukrainian Festival kicked off at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday, celebrating Ukrainian culture and traditions.
N.L.
-
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.