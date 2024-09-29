SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Loon Lake church destroyed in fire, Sask. RCMP investigating cause

    RCMP are seeking tips after a church on Main Street in Loon Lake burned to the ground.

    Officers responded to reports of a fire on Saturday morning. Police say when officers arrived, the church was fully engulfed and Loon Lake fire services were on scene working to contain the blaze.

    No one was in the church at the time and no injuries have been reported to police.

    RCMP say the investigation, which includes the circumstances surrounding how the fire started, is in its preliminary stages.

    Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the church Saturday morning or has any relevant information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    Loon Lake is located about 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

