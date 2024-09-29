SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • No injuries in Saskatoon townhouse fire

    Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo) Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo)
    Fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of Ave N South Saturday evening.

    Upon arrival, firefighters observed flames coming from an upper story window of a townhouse, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said in a release.

    Crews then advanced a hose line to extinguish the blaze and brought the fire under control.

    SFD says all occupants of the building were evacuated safely and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

    A fire investigator is investigating to determine the cause, origin, and damage estimate of the incident.

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

