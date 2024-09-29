No injuries in Saskatoon townhouse fire

Fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of Ave N South Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed flames coming from an upper story window of a townhouse, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said in a release.

Crews then advanced a hose line to extinguish the blaze and brought the fire under control.

SFD says all occupants of the building were evacuated safely and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

A fire investigator is investigating to determine the cause, origin, and damage estimate of the incident.