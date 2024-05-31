Saskatoon police extend landfill search for missing Mackenzie Trottier

Saskatoon police have announced an extension to their ongoing landfill search for answers in the Mackenzie Trottier case.

Police said that while significant progress has been made during the 31 day search, it remains incomplete and investigators will continue looking for evidence that could lead to a substantial discovery.

“For the past 31 days, police and purpose-trained dogs have methodically searched a 930 m³ area of the City of Saskatoon landfill for evidence relevant to the Mackenzie Trottier missing persons investigation,” SPS said in a release.

Mackenzie Lee Trottier. (Saskatoon Police Service)

On May 1, police officers and cadaver dogs began searching the Saskatoon landfill for evidence related to the disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier.

Trottier has been missing for more than three years. She was 22 years old when she was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020, leaving her family home.

Police have extended its timeline beyond the initial conclusion date of June 3 for an undetermined length of time.

Police said the no-fly zone that was put in place in the airspace above the landfill has also been extended for the duration of the search.