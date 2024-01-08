Saskatoon police board hopes to hire new chief by spring

The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners has chosen an independent recruitment firm to select the city's 13th police chief.

In October, Saskatoon Police Service chief Troy Cooper announced he would retire effective Jan. 16, ending a 31-year career in policing.

In a news release, the board outlined a timeline, starting with the issuance of a job posting within the next few weeks. The board, which is responsible for hiring the city’s police chief, aims to conclude the final candidate selection by spring.

“We need someone who can relate to the people in our community, who are coming from very different locations and backgrounds,” acting board chair Mayor Charlie Clark said in the news release.

“With increasing pressures to partner and be more proactive, the board is looking for a leader who will help the SPS continue to adapt to increasing challenges in policing, including being a part of a continuum of care to address gaps in health care services, mental health and addictions supports, and a shortage of housing," Clark said.

“We need a chief who can continue to build a culture within the entire police service to continue this work, while ensuring the health and well-being of our members is top of mind.”

Clark said the board feels Saskatoon's police service "is the best in Canada."

"That’s because of the people we have both in leadership and on the front lines who are helping to keep our community safe,” Clark said.

The board hopes the city's new police chief could be on the job by early summer.