SASKATOON -- Three people have been charged following a police chase that involved a police plane on Saturday night.

The chase started after an officer was returning a stolen bicycle to its owner in the 500 block of Avenue G South, according to a police news release.

While returning the bike, the officer saw a vehicle speeding, and stepped into the road to wave the driver over.

“The driver initially slowed down, but then accelerated toward the officer. The officer jumped out of the way to avoid being struck,” the release reads.

A short police chase ended as the vehicle turned west on 11th Street into the Montgomery neighbourhood.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a sign at the intersection of Ortona Street and Currie Avenue and the driver and passengers ran away.

The police plane was able to direct officers to where the suspects were hiding, and all three were arrested.

A 21-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, refusing a breath demand, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and assaulting a police officer.

The passengers, a 22-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, were charged with possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and were issued a cannabis summary offence ticket.