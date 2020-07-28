SASKATOON -- After remaining coy about whether or not he is running for re-election, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is expected to reveal his "intentions" during a news conference scheduled for Wednesday.

Clark will deliver prepared remarks and then take questions from reporters, an email from his spokesperson Michelle Beveridge said.

Masks will be mandatory during the event and seats will be spaced six feet apart.

In addition to members of the media, 20 people will be present.

The email did not provide any indication that this is a kick-off event for Clark's bid for a second term, only that Clark's "intentions" would be revealed.

Rob Norris, a former provincial cabinet minister and MLA for Saskatoon Greystone, announced his run for the mayor's seat in June.