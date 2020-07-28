SASKATOON -- A wayward wheel picked the wrong Prince Albert business to batter if it wanted to remain anonymous.

On Sunday, part of an axle and two wheels came off a semi-truck heading southbound on Second Avenue.

The wheel assembly bounced across sidewalks and barreled through a parking lot before slamming into the front door of Prince Albert Alarm Systems.

Upon impact, it took out one of the building's front pillars, which had to be subsequently knocked out and replaced. No one was injured.

Naturally, the security-focused business was equipped with surveillance cameras, so you can see the incident unfold yourself using the player at the top.

The shop's manager said it was scary to see the video and it could have been much worse.