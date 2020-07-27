SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is looking at different ways for requiring people to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson said it could be a policy only enforced at civic facilities, or the rules could be upheld in the form of a bylaw – which would include private businesses.

The options will be presented to council in either August or September.

“It’s going to be very dependent on the ability to physically distance,” Jorgenson said in a virtual meeting, in response to Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois’ question about mandatory masking.

Jorgenson said Saskatoon will evaluate other North American cities when laying out the options.

“We have to, at some point, really turn our attention to transit and figure out a strategy there,” he said.

In a press conference on Monday, Premier Scott Moe said the province may make masks mandatory.

“There may be a point in time, either on a regional basis or maybe even province-wide, where we will have to go to wearing masks as a mandatory matter,” Moe said.

“I would far sooner want to have that conversation prior to shutting down our economy.”

Saskatchewan reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, including eight in the Saskatoon area.