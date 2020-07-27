SASKATOON -- A person with COVID-19 was likely infectious while attending Benesh, Bitz & Company in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Anyone who attended between July 15 and 26 should be self-monitoring for symptoms for 14 days after their visit, or seek a testing referral by contacting HealthLine 811.

As contact tracing efforts continue in many areas of the Saskatchewan, health officials remind Saskatchewan residents to follow public health orders and guidelines.

Saskatchewan reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 301.