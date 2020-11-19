SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man's simple video, which helps illustrate how face masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, has garnered more than 1.5 million views on Twitter alone.

While the only audible sound during the short clip is the sound of Mike Becker's engine running on a frigid Saskatoon day, it still manages to speak volumes about the effectiveness of masks.

"It was a neat video because of how well you could see my breath, I figured others might think so as well," Becker told CTV News.

In the video, first shared in a Reddit post that has received over 6,000 upvotes, Becker exhales a few times through his mouth and nose, letting his breath visibly linger in the air before slipping on a mask.

Once Becker is wearing a mask, his breath can no longer be seen.

While air is still flowing through his mask, the moisture that allowed the misty clouds to form is stopped. Those same tiny droplets can transmit COVID-19.

The easy-to-follow demonstration seems to have struck a chord online and has been shared widely.

Becker said he didn't plan on so many people caring about his video and if helped sway anyone skeptical about mask use, that's a bonus.

"If it did do that for some people, that's great. I just hope people stay happy and safe."