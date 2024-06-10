Saskatoon man charged with assault after police airplane 'struck' with laser

Saskatoon police charged a man with assaulting a peace officer on Friday after they say he “struck” the police airplane with a blue laser light.

According to police, the airplane was hit with the laser around 10 p.m. on Friday.

“This is extremely dangerous for the pilot and crew, as it can illuminate the plane’s interior, cause temporary vision loss and potentially cause loss of control of the aircraft,” Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The air crew directed patrol officers to a home in the 400 block of Coad Manor, in Hampton Village, as they saw the man entering a vehicle in the back alley.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a pellet gun and ammunition, police said. Searching the home, police found the laser.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was charged with mischief, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and breach of probation.