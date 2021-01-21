SASKATOON -- Saskatoon long-term care home reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Sherbrooke Community Centre is reporting seven residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the long-term care home’s Kingsmen Village area.

All residents are taking precautions and isolating in their room, according to the care home. Families of the residents will be notified.

“This is unfortunate news to share but we continue to work closely with public health authorities to ensure our response will keep our residents and staff safe and move Sherbrooke into recovery,” CEO Suellen Beatty said in a news release.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Sherbrooke management and public health officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Staff and residents in the affected area will be tested Thursday, the care home said.

Earlier this week, an outbreak was declared at the facility, after two people associated with the Kingsmen Village area tested positive for coronavirus.