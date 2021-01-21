SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic School.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division of the coronavirus case on Wednesday, GSCS said in a media release.

The division said it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said.

The affected class will move to online instruction starting Thursday.