Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Saskatoon school
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic School.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division of the coronavirus case on Wednesday, GSCS said in a media release.
The division said it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.
The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said.
The affected class will move to online instruction starting Thursday.