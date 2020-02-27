SASKATOON -- The public is getting a look at what could be one of the most expensive infrastructure projects in the province's history.

A public information session on the future Saskatoon Freeway was held at the Travelodge hotel Wednesday night.

The Ministry of Highways was seeking feedback on the alignment for Phase One, which runs north of the city between Highway 16 and toward the river.

Once consultations are finished for Phase One, more consultations will take place for the second and third phases.

Construction of the freeway is still about 10 to 15 years away.