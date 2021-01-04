SASKATOON -- Inmates at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre have started another hunger strike.

According to an inmate at the facility who contacted CTV News, at least 25 inmates refused their meal cart.

They are calling for the resignation of Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell over the handling of the COVID-19 situation at the jail.

CTV News has requested comment from the ministry.

Inmates carried out a brief hunger in November over the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

This is a developing story. More details to come.