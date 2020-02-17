SASKATOON -- Firefighters responded to eight suspicious garbage and recycling bin fires on Friday, as well as one structure fire, the fire department says.

Five happened in the early morning. Two were reported in the 900 block of Avenue J South, one was in the 1400 block of Avenue M South and two were in the 1400 block of Wellington Street.

Each was brought under control

Three more were reported in the early afternoon, on the 1200 block of 19th Street West, 100 block of Avenue M South and 500 block of 20th Street West.

Fire crews also responded to a suspicious garage fire in the 100 block of Avenue N South.