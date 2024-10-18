Saskatoon fire says ‘use caution’ with lithium batteries after e-scooter sparks house fire
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
“This is a concern for the Canadian Fire Service for sure, but it's also a concern internationally. Fire services around the globe are facing these same and similar issues,” said Keri Martens with the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs.
Martens said 447 fire departments responded to lithium-ion battery fires last year.
Earlier this week, an electric scooter sparked a house fire in Saskatoon, causing about $200, 000 worth of damage.
Deputy Chief Rob Hogan with the Saskatoon Fire Department estimates crews responded to a few of these incidents in the past year. Hogan says the fires are often difficult to investigate since the fire consumes most of the battery.
“They don't need oxygen to burn, they consume themselves. Most of the time, the way we put them out, we'll have the fuel consume itself, we protect the exposures around it and just let the thing burn out,” he said.
Lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in cell phones, power tools and electric vehicles. Hogan said if dropped, hit in an accident, or are poorly manufactured, it can sometimes spark a fire.
“Use caution with them. If they get damaged somehow, then get them inspected to make sure they're still in good working order,” he said.
He said it’s important to keep a close eye by charging the battery during the day, and ideally, charge it in a garage or a shed.
