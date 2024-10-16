No injuries in Saskatoon house fire

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Avenue V South Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m., and crews arrived to find smoke and flames from multiple windows of the house, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said in a release.

Crews ran hose lines and doused the fire from the outside of the home, getting the flames under control.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

As of 10:30 a.m., a fire investigator was on the scene to determine the cause, origin, and extent of the damage.

SFD says more information will be released as it becomes available.