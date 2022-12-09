Saskatoon fire crews called to Canada Post facility for suspicious package

Saskatoon's HazMat team was called out to investigate a leaking package in the 100 block of Avenue H South on Friday. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News) Saskatoon's HazMat team was called out to investigate a leaking package in the 100 block of Avenue H South on Friday. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London