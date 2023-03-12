Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze at former site of Village Green Thrift Shop

Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop on Sunday.

Fire crews received reports of the fire at 131 20th Street West at 2 p.m. and found a fire at the back of the building on arrival, according to a city news release.

The responders shut down gas and power to the vacant building for safety, the city said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 3 p.m., and the scene was turned over to an investigator, the city said.

More details will be released when the investigation has finished.