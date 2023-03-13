Saskatoon dance teacher makes court appearance on child pornography charges

A dance teacher accused of possessing child pornography was in front of a judge on Monday afternoon at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Arwin James Alcantara was arrested in February and charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

The 22-year-old was working as an instructor at a local dance studio. Police say the charges are unrelated to his teaching role.

The Crown elected to move the case forward by way of indictment — the most serious way to proceed, which would give Alcantara the choice of having his trial head by a judge or jury.

But through instruction of his Legal Aid lawyer, Alcantara requested to adjourn the matter.

Alcantara was released on conditions after his arrest.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on April 25.