Saskatoon police say woman pulled a knife when confronted about theft

A 25-year-old Saskatoon woman faces armed robbery charges after police say she brandished a knife when confronted by staff members at an Idylwyld Drive business on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the robbery on the 1400 block of Idylwyld Drive North just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Saskatoon Police News release.

Staff members told police they saw the suspect concealing items on her person, and said when they confronted her she brandished a knife.

The patrol officers met the woman as she left the store and placed her under arrest. Police said they recovered a knife and several stolen items from the business.

The 25-year-old faces charges of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.