SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police say woman pulled a knife when confronted about theft

    (Stacey Hein/CTV News) (Stacey Hein/CTV News)
    Share

    A 25-year-old Saskatoon woman faces armed robbery charges after police say she brandished a knife when confronted by staff members at an Idylwyld Drive business on Tuesday.

    Officers were called to the robbery on the 1400 block of Idylwyld Drive North just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Saskatoon Police News release.

    Staff members told police they saw the suspect concealing items on her person, and said when they confronted her she brandished a knife.

    The patrol officers met the woman as she left the store and placed her under arrest. Police said they recovered a knife and several stolen items from the business.

    The 25-year-old faces charges of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News