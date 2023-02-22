Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges

A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.

Arwin James Alcantara was arrested by police on Feb. 16, following a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation which began earlier this month.

CTV News has learned the 22-year-old is involved in the city's dance community, where he works with young people.

Alcantara faces two counts of possession of child pornography. Saskatoon police shared the news of his arrest on Tuesday.

He was listed as an instructor on the website of Brenda's School of Baton and Dance as of Wednesday morning, however his profile had been removed by late afternoon.

In an email to parents obtained by CTV News, the dance school's owner Brenda Bennet said she was "disheartened" to learn of Alcantra's charges.

"We believe in the importance of championing and protecting children and we take any concerns that may be related to their safety and well-being seriously," Bennett said.

Alcantra has been suspended from teaching, dancing, practices and competitions while his matter is before the courts, Bennett said.

CTV News has contacted the dance school and has not yet received a response.

Alcantra also "guest choreographed" on a few occasions at Dance Ink, another studio in the city.

A spokesperson for Dance Ink told CTV News that Alcantara was always under supervision at the studio.

In an emailed statement, Dance Ink's owner Ashley Berrns said the studio was "saddened to hear" of Alcantara's charges.

"Our students and instructors' safety (is) our top priority. As such, Arwin has been notified that he will not be invited back as a guest choreographer at Dance Ink, indefinitely.” Berrns said.

The Dance Ink spokesperson said parents and staff had been contacted regarding the situation.

According to police, Alcantara was released on conditions until his next court appearance which is scheduled for March 13.