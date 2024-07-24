Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seize sizeable stash of contraband: CSC

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says its staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary made a major seizure of contraband from the maximum security unit of the Prince Albert-based facility.

“On July 16, 2024, as a result of the vigilance of correctional officers, detector-dog team and security intelligence officers, packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized in the maximum security unit,” CSC said in a news release on Wednesday.

The CSC says it’s heightening measures to prevent illicit goods from entering its facilities, employing tools including ion scanners and using drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

Staff put the maximum security unit on lockdown to conduct the general search, “to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” CSC said.

The Saskatchewan Penitentiary is investigating the source of the contraband, and CSC says police have been notified.

If you have information about drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of a federal correctional institution, the CSC says you can call them on their toll-free anonymous tip line.