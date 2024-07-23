SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police arrest two teens for robbing a lemonade stand

    Saskatoon police
    Saskatoon police have arrested two teenage boys after they robbed a seven-year-old girl's lemonade stand.

    Officers were called to a home in the Westview neighbourhood Monday afternoon with a report that multiple boys took juice, money and candy from the girl's lemonade stand.

    The two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. Responding officers took down a description of the boys and were able to relay the information to another officer, who had indicated he spotted the suspects in the 400 block of Confederation Drive.

    The 14 year old was in possession of a knife and was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and breaching a court order. The 16 year old was arrested on outstanding warrants.

    In an update on Facebook, Saskatoon Police Service commended the parent of the lemonade stand owner for quickly reporting the incident.

    "Thanks to their swift actions, the suspects were caught and were no longer able to make anyone else's day into lemons," the post said.  

