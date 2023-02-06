Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows slight increase

The remnants of COVID-19 virus in the city’s wastewater increased by nearly 28 per cent in the week ending on February 1, according to the latest data from the University of Saskatchewan.

Researchers take an average of three daily samples over the course of a week from the city’s wastewater.

They consider the concentration of viral particles medium, but say the increasing presence of viral RNA means that COVID-19 infections are increasing and require continuous monitoring.

The researchers said they predominantly found evidence of the R346T sublineage of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in their samples.

Infections appear to be on the decline in North Battleford, with wastewater samples showing a 33 per cent decrease in viral RNA.

In Prince Albert, the presence of the COVID-19 virus in wastewater samples was up over 86 per cent in the week ending on Jan. 30.