Saskatoon COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic runs dry, set to reopen May 19
Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 10:55AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon drive-thru vaccination clinic has closed after using up its supply.
Those in line will be vaccinated, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.
The clinic will open again on May 19.
Effective Sunday, those 20 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The minimum age is 18 for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.
