SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in a person at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School, St. Michael Community School and École St. Gerard School.

The cases at St. Michael and St. Gerard are being investigated as a variants of concern, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said in a Friday evening press release.

GSCS says it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.

SHA is recommending all close contacts get tested and said risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

The affected classes will switch to online learning, the release said.