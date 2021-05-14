SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division says a COVID-19 case is being investigated as a variant of concern.

The case is located at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School on McPherson Avenue, according to a news release.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the release said.

The affected class will switch to online learning.