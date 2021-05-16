SASKATOON -- Two positive COVID-19 cases in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division are being investigated as a variant of concern.

The cases are at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Warman, the division said in a news release.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.”

The affected classes will switch to online learning.