Saskatoon company fined $91,000 after worker killed
Published Friday, March 12, 2021
SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon company has been fined $91,000 after one of its employees was killed on the job.
Basic Truck & Trailer Repair Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to violating one count under occupational health and safety legislation.
The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred in Saskatoon on July 31, 2018.
A worker was fixing a strap on a truck box's hydraulic cylinder. The strap broke, resulting in a fatal injury to the worker.
Two other charges were stayed.
As a result of this violation, the court imposed a fine of $65,000 with a $26,000 surcharge, for a total amount of $91,000.