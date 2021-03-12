SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon company has been fined $91,000 after one of its employees was killed on the job.

Basic Truck & Trailer Repair Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to violating one count under occupational health and safety legislation.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred in Saskatoon on July 31, 2018.

A worker was fixing a strap on a truck box's hydraulic cylinder. The strap broke, resulting in a fatal injury to the worker.

Two other charges were stayed.

As a result of this violation, the court imposed a fine of $65,000 with a $26,000 surcharge, for a total amount of $91,000.