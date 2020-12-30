SASKATOON -- Saskatoon company Sommer Green Forages was fined $70,000 after a workplace death on Oct. 25, 2019.

The incident happened near Broderick, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

While clearing the teeth on the roller of a baler the worker became entangled, resulting in the worker’s death, the release said.

The company pleaded guilty Dec. 17, 2020 in Outlook Provincial Court to one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

Three other charges were stayed.