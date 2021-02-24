SASKATOON -- City council has endorsed a concept plan for a permanent outdoor festival site.

Councillors approved the plan during a meeting earlier this week.

During the meeting, council directed city administration to move ahead with the project by issuing a tender for the first phase of development.

City administration was also asked to report back on options to seek further public input on the project, including Indigenous organizations and homeowners who live near Friendship Park, the planned location for the festival site.

The potential cost of the festival site has been pegged at $12.9 million.