Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo

Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.

The halls of Prairieland Park echoed with music and the smell of food.

Business owners from across the city gathered to network and showcase their businesses.

The event was hosted by Noble Links Consulting.

Tosin Fetuga with Noble Links was a co-organizer of the expo.

"We are scattered all over, but we're coming together in one place to create a network for us," Fetuga said.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

A panel was hosted with guest speakers from businesses around the city as well as the city, legislature, and chamber of commerce.

"This has never happened in Saskatoon before, so we're super proud of this, and we're happy. It’s a huge success," Fetuga said.

The event was completely filled out and did not have enough booths to accommodate all of the applicants. The success of the expo has given organizers hope to make it an annual event.